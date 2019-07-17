Paris High School junior Skylar Coursey, 17, daughter of Kelli and Jeff Coursey, is this year's Crape Myrtle Queen.
The coronation took place May 17 at Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris.
The event was sponsored by Althea Garden Club and Tejas Garden Club with Crystal Henry, current Althea Garden Club sponsor, organizing the event with the help of this year’s Queen, Alyssa Tacuyan as well as senior members Madisyn Bolton, Ansley Downs, Nichole Hawkes and Erika Palomares. This marks the 42nd year of crowning a Crape Myrtle Queen in Paris.
Dr. Bert Strom served as the Master of Ceremonies and introduced the court of princesses from the Althea Garden Club of Paris High School and announced Coursey as the 2019 queen.
The members of the court were escorted by a family member as they were introduced.
The princesses are:
Lauren Avery, 16, sophomore, daughter of Shara and Scott Avery.
Riley Bills, 17, junior, daughter of Misty Halcomb and Brad Bills.
Ashlyn Callihan, 16, sophomore, daughter of Kristi and Bryan Callihan.
Elizabeth Cervantes, 17, junior, daughter of Laura and Demetrio Cervantes.
Emily Eddlemon, 17, junior, daughter of Cindy Slaton and Tyler Eddlemon.
Sidney Frierson, 15, sophomore, daughter of Amelia and Matt Frierson.
Jimena Garcia, 15, sophomore, daughter of Claudia and Juan Garcia.
Hannah Gibbons, 15, sophomore, daughter of Drs. Janice and Mark Gibbons.
Sydney A. Hines, 17, junior, daughter of Simone and Sydney D. Hines.
Landree Madding, 15, daughter of Terri Leigh and Stephen Walker.
Grace Perry, 16, daughter of Ellen and Dan Perry.
Aubry Scott, 16, sophomore, daughter of Drs. Sherry and Cliff Scott.
Sydney Walter, 17, junior, daughter of Jeannie and Stephen Walter.
Tori Weatherford, 16, junior, daughter of Holly and Pat Weatherford.
Clairah White, 16, sophomore, daughter of Sherrie and Jeff White.
Grace Woodby, 17, junior, daughter of Connie and Ken Woodby.
Alyssa Tacuyan, a senior at PHS and the 2018-2019 queen, crowned the new queen. Alyssa is the daughter of Eva and Jerry Tacuyan.
