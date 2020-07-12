The Paris Public Library will host an August Reading Club for children ages 3 to 15 years old. Participants are asked to read at least 15 books or read for 12 hours, and can earn a tote bag packed with fun items, according to Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark.
Registration starts Monday in the Children’s Room at the Paris Public Library. Children are asked to pick up a special reading log upon registration. If you are limiting your visits to public places, you may register online and print the reading log from www.paristexas.gov/219/Just-For-Kids.
Books from the library, home, school, and e-books may be used for this club. Reading logs will be due to Clark on or before Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. For information, call Clark at 903-785-8531.
