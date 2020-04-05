Rivercrest Junior High student Alexis Case recently received word that she has been accepted to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program hosted by the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, this summer.
Case will be joined by 200 students from across the U.S. to work on projects geared toward exploring, creating, building and improving current systems. The program will focus on building problem-solving and collaboration skills within the group while strengthening leadership skills.
To be selected to the program, Case had to compete against more than 5,000 students from across the United States. The selection process examined the leadership skills and accomplishments of each applicant both in the classroom and on the playing fields as well. Case set a high standard by being active in athletics, UIL academic contests, band, and cheerleading. In addition, she serves as the president of the RJHS Student Council, is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and is an active member of her church.
When asked about her acceptance to the program, Case said, “It has been a dream of mine, for as long as I can remember, to attend the US Naval Academy. I am looking forward to the opportunity to learn more during my time at the STEM academy.”
Case’s parents have been supportive of her journey to the naval academy from the beginning.
“As parents, we are very excited for her to have this opportunity. We have all been counting down for several years for the time for her to apply. Her dad is a naval officer and loves that she has taken an interest in the military. We are very proud of all of her accomplishments,” said Lisa Case, Alexis’ mother.
Upon graduating from the academy, Case hopes to join some form of the military through the Naval Academy or the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. She is planning on getting a degree in business and finance and going as far as she can in the Navy.
Rivercrest Junior High School Principal Lee Wilson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.