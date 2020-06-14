BONHAM — Community organizations, volunteer fire departments and other Fannin County agencies have put their budget requests before the Commissioners’ Court for consideration in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Over two days, the commissioners discussed the budget and CARES Act funding options. Several organizations, including Meals on Wheels, the Fannin County Community Missions and the AgriLife Extension, presented where they stood budget-wise. Most, including the volunteer fire departments, asked for increased budget allotments, many of which had not been changed in several years. Fannin County revenues, however, have risen as property tax dollars collected have increased well above the rate of inflation.
Other requests asked that the court allocate the same level of funds as they had the year before, although they recognized that Covid-19 costs could have altered the planned budget.
“If there is a chance that we could have more, we would love to ask for that and to receive it. And we posed the same opportunity to all three counties and municipalities because we understand; especially Covid-19 and the impact that that’s had on a tax base and revenue base for the counties and municipalities, we understand the constraints,” said Dale Jackson, chief financial and strategy officer for Texoma Community Center.
“Historically we’ve asked for $2 per head, which for Fannin County would roughly equate to about $67,000. And historically, understanding the budget constraints and funding that happens in these very rural counties, we’ve asked for $47,000, and consistently we’ve received $22,500 from Fannin County. We’re happy to receive that, obviously, because that means that’s less that we have to come up with, but those are the rough numbers,” Jackson added.
The center, while small compared to others in the chain, has achieved a national level accreditation and is competing among the top of its peers, according to Diana Cantu, CEO of the Fannin County Texoma Community Center. The Texoma Community Center works to promote and enhance access to intellectual, developmental, and behavioral health services that improve the lives of those in our community, according to their website.
Greg Pitman, a representative from Meals on Wheels, asked for his budget to remain either the same at $2,103 or to increase to $2,400. The organization uses county dollars as a part of its matching program, which is required for eligibility for the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“So for every two funded meals, we pay for one using local fundraising,” Pitman said. “And we include the Department of Agriculture grant in that, and we include the money we get from you in that. So for every two meals that are funded, we find a way to feed the third. So that’s sort of the message we like to send to the state. With a nonprofit provider, it is like a buy one, get one free sort of scenario, and you’re not going to get that for a profit model.”
Meals on Wheels serves about 350 seniors meals each day, and those numbers have grown since Covid-19 began. Pitman saw a large increase in home delivery, although workers are still waiting to reopen the congregate meal plan.
Additionally, 27% of all the meals they serve go to Fannin County residents, Pitman said.
AgriLife Extension, in partnership with 4-H, asked for its budget to be kept the same as it had been the year before. Bethany Arie, the Family and Community Health Agent, emphasized that the organization would be grateful for any help that could be provided in these difficult times.
“Like most agencies, this year has looked pretty different for us so far. So we’re working through that and we’re looking forward to getting back to normal programming, hopefully very soon. We don’t know exactly when everything’s gonna go back to normal for us. And so we’re kind of balancing. But we’ve still been able to offer some stuff,” Aries said.
She also said that unlike most organizations in the state, AgriLife would not reopen to 50% maximum occupancy until some time in August, if everything went as planned.
Other organizations approached the commissioners to deliver budget reports and requests for the 2020-21 fiscal year, although no decisions were made in the meetings by the court. The 2020-21 fiscal year begins in October, and last year the Commissioners’ Court approved the budget in September.
