Chance Thornton is prepared to turn his tassel.
The North Lamar student has had quite the journey to get to this point, from overcoming cancer as a young child to his father’s death as a freshman and now, his senior year, the Panther baseball player’s graduation ceremony is going to look quite different from the one his older sister, Bailey, got to have three years ago.
“I’m ready,” he said. “I wish it was under different circumstances, of course.”
All of his classes have been online, Chance said.
“It’s been fairly easy,” he said. “The teachers aren’t giving super hard work.”
Chance, the son of Stephanie and the late Lance Thornton of Cooper, is ranked ninth in his class. He’s won several scholarships, including the Terry Foundation Scholarship, which is the largest private scholarship in the state of Texas. The program covers up to eight full semesters of undergraduate education once other financial assistance is deducted, and it’s renewable annually during that time.
Though the school year is pretty much over, Chance misses his friends on the baseball team, where he is the captain.
Baseball
The last game they played was March 12, at a tournament in Frisco.
“They are like my brothers, so not seeing them has been hard,” he said.
This past week, the Panther baseball team did a drive-by parade for their coach, Bric Steed, in honor of him leading the team despite the season getting cut short. Coach Steed has been important in Thornton’s life.
“He didn’t just make me a great baseball player, he made me a great man. In my walk with Christ, in everything, he’s been amazing,” Chance said. “My dad passed away when I was a freshman. That was hard, and it helped shape me.”
Chance’s mom said the family has been thankful for the coach.
“Chance and his dad played ball together since he was old enough to walk,” Stephanie Thornton said. “After his death, baseball was painful for Chance but also his one love that brought him close to his dad. Chance is very disciplined and dedicated to the sport, and Coach Steed allowed him to have someone in his life again who loved the game just as much as he does. He also respects Steed’s philosophy of coaching, and that is very important to Chance.”
Chance’s involvement at school doesn’t end with baseball. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish club, the student council and Beta Club. He also is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, academic UIL, varsity football, basketball and track.
Thornton has always found a way to give back, even when he was diagnosed with cancer.
Leukemia
At the age of 6, Chance was diagnosed with cancer. He went into remission when he turned 12. He and his mom started their own charity, called Praises from PJs. Every year they donate a lot of pajamas to those in need at Children’s Hospital in Dallas.
“A lot of kids don’t have PJs to sleep in when they get there,” he said.
They started the charity right after Chance’s diagnosis, his mom said.
“We realized that some families do not have a chance to go home for clothes after diagnosis and their children had to wear hospital gowns,” Stephanie Thornton said. “There is just something comforting about real pajamas with your favorite characters on them or if they are your favorite color. We wanted to bring a little bit of comfort or normalcy to those patients.”
And that’s not all for the community work he’s done. At Cooper High School, before he transferred to North Lamar, Chance said the group planted flower beds at the school and even adopted part of the highway, where they spent Saturdays picking up trash.
On the horizon
After graduation, Chance said he plans to attend Sam Houston State University, where he will major in accounting and math, and possibly looking into forensic accounting.
“It comes pretty easy to me,” he said. “I’ve always been able to do some crazy math stuff in my head.”
After all the family has been through, he said he and his mom are close.
“She’s a little extra sometimes, but she’s my best friend,” Chance said.
His mom returns the sentiment.
“I thank God every day that I was given the opportunity to be Chance and Bailey’s mom,” she said. “Bailey is Chance’s older sister. Chance has allowed us to be thankful for God’s grace by allowing him to grow up and become the man he is.
“I am truly proud of all of his successes, but I am most proud of his love for God, the way he is a true friend to all around him, and the quiet leadership he possesses. He has made a lot of tough decisions in his life but has never wavered from his walk with the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.