Atmos Energy customers in Paris will pay more for natural gas beginning Oct. 1 after Paris City Council approved a rate increase at Monday’s meeting.
The typical residential customer will see a $2.05 per month increase while the typical commercial customer can expect a monthly increase of $6.18.
The increase came about as a result of recent negotiations between Atmos and the Atmos Cities Steering Committee, of which Paris is a member. Negotiations lowered the company’s original request of an additional $39.3 million from customers by $3.9 million, which resulted in new rates.
