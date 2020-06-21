A memo Dr. A.J. Hashmi included in an agenda packet for a June 16 Paris Economic Development Corp. meeting.

Dear PEDC board members

There is some concern raised by council member Clayton Pilgrim that either myself or myself and chairman (Timothy) Hernandez went out on ourselves to offer Turner Pipe incentives without being asked for them or without the consent of the board, i would like to clarify that situation.

On April 3 at 7:50 a.m. I got a call from Mayor (Steven} Clifford and his exact wordings were “AJ I have bad news Turner Pipe might be shutting down.” To which I asked him if anything could be done to help the situation and he said it is a PEDC issue and it should be best handled by PEDC.

On April 3rd at 9:33 a.m. I am called by chairman Hernandez of the PEDC board and he told me that he had received a similar call from Mayor Clifford as well and that we should set up a phone call with senior management of Turner Industries.

At Mr. Hernandez’s request, I called Turner and talked to Mr. (Warren) Landry, who is the executive vice president of Turner, and requested that Mr. Hernandez would like to set up a phone call and arrange a conference call with him, Mr. Hernandez and Mayor Clifford and myself. On April 3rd same day I call Mr. Hernanez at 1:46 p.m. I informed Mr. Hernandez that the call was set up after talking to Mr. Landry.

On April 3rd at 3:19 p.m. I called Mr. Hernandez again to ask that should it be posted meeting, and time was short for posting, and he said since this is just a phone call to explore options and raise our concerns, that it does not require any posting also since the executive director of PEDC was not there so it was just a phone call and if anything comes out then a proper notice will be posted.

On April 7th , later changed to April 8 there was a phone meeting that was attended by myself, Mr. Hernandez and Mayor Clifford along with Mr. Landry and also one of the executives of Turner.

During this call we discussed with Turner possibilities that maybe we could facilitate some tax abatement through the city of Paris or some support from PEDC in the form of energy costs and regional competitiveness due to their high transportation costs from Paris.

Turner during the call said they appreciated the call and concern about plant shutting down and that they will get back to us in some formal fashion after their board had met.

On April 15th Mr. Hernandez, Mayor Clifford and myself received a letter from Turner Pipe and a copy of that letter is attached. This letter indicated that they need all of the above at a later date but what they did need was more financial help in their own word, “We need your assistance to survive the crisis.” On receiving this letter I put an item on agenda on April 16th and Mr. Hernandez called a PEDC board meeting which was also attended by ex officio members. During this time since Turer had indicated that they needed some financial help Mayor Clifford asked the city attorney to review if that was legally possible to which she responded by saying for job retention that is possible.

Subsequently on April 21st the PEDC board meeting was called and the matter was discussed. In between I received voice message from Mr. Landry if the meeting had taken place since we had told him that the board has to meet for any decision. During the board meeting there was unanimous support for Turner but not enough support to commit to any financial commitments that were thought to being requested. This was communicated to Turner and records of those calls are available and can be provided on request.

A second conference Zoom meeting was scheduled for an official version, and Dr. Clifford and Mr. Hernandez and myself were on the call and Turner was informed that we would like to provide some assistance but currently the board is not in favor but some version thereof could be taken for board approval but needed more guidance from Turner because some concerns were raised about putting liens on property or equipment. If anything was to be discussed again, it was made clear there was no board approval yet and Dr. Clifford even remarked that per City Council rules if anything in excess of 400K is to be discussed it will have to go to council and there might not be enough support for the idea since only 50 jobs were being retained.

On May 11th there was another call received by myself from Mr. Landry as to progress of what had transpired and I responded by telling him the meeting has not happened yet but I would not count on anything since there is concerns on part of the board. Voice message can be played back if requested.

Finally after the May 12 meeting the board approved 400k for Turner and I request Mr. Hernandez to directly talk to Turner about it since I really was not needed in the conversation at this time.

There were no laws brokern there was nothing done against any bylaws and at no time any promises were mady by me or Mr. Hernandez or Dr Clifford to Turner without board approval.

I think for a company that is providing 550 jobs to the community I think we all support the idea of supporting them and I still do, but as I said there was not a promise for a particular amount made at any time by anyone of us.

Had we had an executive director, neither myself nor Mr. Hernanez would have gotten in a situation of calling the company ourselves because it is the responsibility of the executive director to do those things.

If anything further is needed I am available to answer any other questions.