City Councilor Clayton Pilgrim and Paris Economic Development Corp. director Dr. A.J. Hashmi are at odds about Hashmi’s involvement in a decision to provide Turner Industries a $400,000 jobs retention agreement.
Pilgrim says he plans to share information gathered “from reliable sources” with colleagues at a City Council meeting Monday before asking for Hashmi’s removal from the council-appointed position.
Pilgrim, a council liaison with the economic development group, says Hashmi violated PEDC bylaws and the city’s ethics code first by contacting local Turner officials to offer the company financial assistance without the knowledge of other directors and then by sharing confidential information with The Paris News.
Pilgrim said he became involved when contacted by several concerned business leaders, and then participated with local officials in a May 15 Zoom meeting with Turner executives in Louisiana “in an effort to mend the relationship” and “to apologize for our negligence.”
PEDC board chairman Timothy Hernandez failed to promptly notify the company about discussions at a May 12 closed door meeting, Pilgrim said.
“The call mended the communication problem ... but exposed a serious problem at PEDC,” Pilgrim said, referring to his accusations against Hashmi.
“I am doing what I think is right for the City of Paris, PEDC and the Paris City Council,” Pilgrim said Friday. “I have acquired the suggestions, opinions and quotes from sources I deem reliable, but not guaranteed.”
On the other hand, Hashmi detailed his involvement with Turner at a PEDC meeting last week, and told The Paris News on Saturday that he contacted local officials only to get a phone number for company headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
At Tuesday’s PEDC meeting, Hashmi reiterated several times that at no point during board-approved phone conversations involving himself, Hernandez and Mayor Steve Clifford with Turner officials did either of the three mention an incentive amount.
Five of six city councilors attended Tuesday’s meeting including Pilgrim, Clifford, Paula Portugal, Renae Stone and Linda Knox and heard Hashmi’s account of his involvement. Pilgrim asked to make a statement but Hernandez denied him the opportunity.
Hernandez backed Hashmi on Tuesday and again on Saturday when asked about a remark he made to Pilgrim about resigning from the board.
“I’m not sure what changed, but Chairman Hernandez went from frustrated to non-committal on the issue,” Pilgrim said. “In fact, at one point, he offered his own resignation for Dr. Hashmi’s actions.”
Hernandez denied telling Pilgrim he would call a vote for Hashmi to resign, and said his remark about resigning from the board was due to his frustration with the attempt to remove Hashmi.
“He either misunderstood me, or has taken what I said out of context,” Hernandez said Saturday,
Hashmi’s account of what transpired with Turner appeared in PEDC agenda notes for the June 16 meeting. The memo is shared with today’s report on The Paris News website.
