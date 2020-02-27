PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees took the first step toward attracting its sixth solar energy project Wednesday when trustees approved an application for a property value limitation agreement for Paris Solar Farm.
If built, the six solar farms will add about $1.2 billion to the district’s property tax base.
The proposed $216 million farm is to be located on 1,600 leased acres just south of Paris with 75% of the farm located in Prairiland ISD and the other 25% in Chisum ISD.
Similar to a tax abatement, a property value limitation agreement freezes property value for a set number of years on the maintenance and operations side of the district tax rate but does not affect interest and sinking taxes. In return, the districts are to receive roughly $100,000 per year from the company in lieu of taxes before the project returns to the tax roles for at least 20% of its original value.
Paris Solar Farm is a project of Samsung Renewable Energy, a Canandian-based firm with solar projects located in California, Canada, Europe and Asia.
“This project will generate 200 megawatts, enough power annually to power up to 35,000 homes and has a projected life span of 35 to 40 years,” said Austin tax specialist Evan Horn with Ernst & Young.
Plans are to begin construction in the second quarter of 2021 with anticipated project completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, Horn said.
“This project is a little smaller than some of the other projects you have, but it adds up,” Austin attorney Sara Leon said. “We are going to see some substantial increases in taxes, and we are excited for the district.”
Solar farm interest heightened in Lamar County shortly after the closure of the 1,800-megawatt coal-fired Monticello Power Plant near Mount Pleasant in January 2018. The closure freed transmission capabilities on a large transmission line, which runs through Titus, Red River, Lamar and Fannin counties on its way to the Metroplex.
Solar companies first contacted Prairiland ISD in August 2018 when G.S.E. Twelve, a subsidiary of Lightsource British Petroleum, proposed Impact Solar Farm, a $240 million farm near Cunningham in southeastern Lamar County. That farm is now under construction.
Three months later, Invenergy, North America’s largest privately held renewable energy provider, approached the district with plans to build a $350 million to $470 million farm on 6,500 leased acres, also near Cuningham. Invenergy later split the project into three farms — Samson I, Samson II and Samson III, which Prairiland ISD approved in May 2019 for an expected capital investment of $639 million.
In October 2019, the district approved a fourth Invenergy project — Delilah Solar Energy Center — to be located on about 1,500 acres northwest of Bogata toward Cunningham. Roughly 80% of the $200 million farm is to be located in Prairiland ISD with the other 20% in Rivercrest ISD. Plans call for a twin Delilah farm to be located entirely in Rivercrest ISD.
