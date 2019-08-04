Everyone has idols, people who have inspired them over the years, those who have laid a strong foundation to walk or work on, those who are not afraid to be unique. Getting to meet those idols, live and in person, is often not in the cards.
But, for Whiskey Myers, it was not only in the cards, it was a royal flush.
John Jeffers, fairly-new Paris resident, is a founding member of the national touring group Whiskey Myers, which got its roots in the Palestine/Tyler area, starting as just good ol’ boys getting together to do what they love most — make music.
Jeffers (guitar, vocals and songwriting) and other founding members Cody Cannon (lead vocals and songwriting) , Cody Tate (guitar), and Jeff Hogg (drums) had their love of Southern rock music in common. All were fans of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones. That was more than a decade ago, and Red Dirt giants Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jason Boland, and others of that ilk also played quite a punch in Whiskey Myers’ style. No one could ever exclude the influences the hard country giants — Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson — also entered into the band’s development.
Currently with the band are Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent, also musicians from that East Texas area.
The result of all these idols, this influence? A strong dose of unabashed, authentic, astounding Southern rock at every concert they play, dimpled with a ballad and story-telling song, and heightened with their own version of country. Their style could be called “genre-bending.”
One of those recent concerts, at Soldier Field, had Whiskey Myers opening the 95-year-old stadium for The Rolling Stones, swapping “howdy” and “hi-ya” with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and the rest of that gang between sets.
Jeffers said it meant as much to them to get invited to play the gig as it was to actually be there for it all.
“It was a rite of passage,” Jeffers said.
He said Jagger and Richards watched a bunch of videos of different bands, all hoping warm up that Soldier Field stage for The Rolling Stones.
“They sit down and scroll through videos. Just to know that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are watching you, that’s pretty exciting in itself. And then they picked us,” Jeffers said.
The Rolling Stones had its sound check first, which is standard procedure, and Whiskey Myers had theirs. Then, once on stage, they presented seven songs, older standards with “Gasoline” thrown smack dab in the middle of it all. “Gasoline” is one of 14 new songs on their upcoming self-titled record, due for release Sept. 27, but with three songs already available on the streaming sites to those who pre-order Whiskey Myers. The other two songs already released are “Rolling Stone” and “Die Rockin’,” which is already getting airplay around the country.
