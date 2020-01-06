January means new signups for Britney’s Steppin’ Out Dance Studio, signaling the arrival of new friends and the return of old friends, owner Britney Drake said. Home to several successful competitive teams and hosting a variety of classes, the studio is gearing up for another busy year.
The studio is celebrating its fifth year in Paris, and about 50 people registered for classes Saturday, Drake said. The students’ ages ranged from 2 ½ years to 15 years old.
“We’ve had a lot register today,” Drake said. “We’ve had quite a few people come, we’ve had new faces, we’ve had returning faces. So it’s been really fun, it’s been really neat.”
Capezio’s dancewear store from Dallas was also in town to do shoe fittings and clothing sales, stocking up the store’s competitive teams, which had a very successful season last year.
“We got perform at Disney World in October, then we went into our competition season and won best showmanship; we won overall awards all throughout the season,” Drake said. “Then we went to nationals and our production dance was ‘Freak Flag,’ which is from ‘Shrek: the Musical,’ and we won the national championship. We were also the second highest score out of the whole competition.
“It was so fun to think you’ve only been open for four years and to make that huge accomplishment was just awesome.”
The studio has 30 children on its competitive teams, which span multiple age groups. The teams are preparing for a similar season of accomplishments this year, Drake said.
“We’ve got some exciting news coming up. We will actually be going somewhere else to take classes and do stuff, a little hint there,” she said.
For children not interested in competing, the studio offers a variety of dance classes, from tap to ballet. Staff want to provide high quality instruction in a space that fosters creativity and safety, Drake said.
“We want them to feel like this is a place that they’re safe, a place of home, and come and just explore themselves through dance,” Drake said.
“Dance is so awesome because it’s always evolving, always changing, and it changes lives.”
