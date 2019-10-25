North Lamar ISD is performing above state standards when it comes to financial accountability. That was the word from finance director Melissa Darrow at the Board of Trustees’ recent meeting.
Out of a total possible 100 points analyzing various factors, North Lamar scored an 88 on its accountability report, well above the 60-point threshold needed to pass the inspection. The inspection, conducted by the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, looked at data from the Fiscal Year 2017-18
“They wanted to make sure we submitted all our information on time to (Texas Education Agency), they were wanting to know if we sought an unqualified opinion, which is what we needed to get as far as auditor vocabulary and they wanted to know if it was free of any material weakness and things of that nature,” Darrow said.
According to the report, North Lamar was timely in every necessary payment and also the filing of payroll expenses, payments into the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and other payments.
Another strong point for North Lamar was its financial solvency, or cash flow, Darrow said.
“What they’re looking at there is measuring a lot of our various assets and liabilities that are on the balance sheet, and they’re wanting to know if we have
proper cash flow to deal with the day-to-day operations,” she said.
The report found North Lamar’s general fund revenue exceeded expenditures, excluding any additional facilities acquisition or construction that may have been necessary, Darrow said.
One area of concern was whether the district’s debt service coverage ratio was sufficient to meet the required debt service. However, Darrow said, the issue has been improved since the data in the report was collected.
“This has tripped you up for several years … and the bad thing about this category is you either get 10 points or you get zero points,” she said. “Back in ’15-16 and ’16-17, we were paying our last debt payments. And our fund balance had gotten a little low. In May of 2017, we paid that debt and in June 2017, that fund should have closed and anything left in it should’ve went into the general operating fund. That did not happen.”
However, Darrow said she did close the account when she took the position of finance director, resolving the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.