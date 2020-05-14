Drag boat racing returns in June, and Paris officials will oppose an Oncor rate increase as a result of action taken Monday by City Council.
For the fifth year in a row, the Southern Drag Boat Association will host its Paris Powerboat Grand Prix at Lake Crook on June 6 and June 7.
Because of the coronavirus, there will be no spectators, and Lake Crook will remain closed to the public both days. The association will pay the city $2,500 for use of the lake and to provide an ambulance, rescue truck and security.
“I am pleased they are still hosting the event,” Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen told council members during a video conference. “They expect about 500 people here, and expect to spend about $5,000 with local restaurants to provide food at the lake.”
In other action, the council denied Oncor’s request for a rate increase and joined the Oncor Cities Steering Committee to oppose the increase.
Councilors Renae Stone, Clayton Pilgrim and Benny Plata were sworn into office at the beginning of the meeting by City Clerk Janice Ellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.