Local volunteers hit the streets Thursday for the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition’s Point in Time Count, a survey aimed at approximating the area’s homeless population.
Volunteers counted 40 homeless people while canvassing Paris streets and surveying at the Downtown Food Pantry and The Salvation Army.
“I think the day was a success,” Homelessness Coalition secretary Jenny Wilson said. “We had great volunteers and great training, so I think everything went really smoothly.”
In addition to simply counting them, volunteers also asked homeless people to take a short survey with questions asking how long they had been homeless, what led to their homelessness and more.
“The point of the survey is to understand the root of the problem in our community so we can tackle it,” Wilson said. “The more we know, the more we’ll be able to help.”
Downtown Food Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard, who also led one of the canvassing teams, said he knows the homeless population exceeds the total counted, as that’s only the number volunteers were able to find.
“If we could have God’s eye view, so to speak, we’d be able to see where every homeless person is, but as it is, it varies from day to day, and we can only do our best to look in the places we know they often are and just do our best to look,” he said.
Wilson said another reason the number of homeless will always exceed what the PIT Count reports is that the Texas Homeless Network does not let them count people on family members’ couches or families doubling up in homes, living situations which are traditionally classified as homeless.
“You’ll have two-bedroom houses with three families living in it, or a person who only has a place to stay because they’re couch-surfing at a friend’s place, but THN says we can’t count them as homeless,” Wilson said. “A lot of the schools do their own counts, and they get higher numbers because they’re allowed to count the families in those situations.”
Volunteer Brenda Wells, who surveyed people at the Downtown Food Pantry, said home insecurity has a definite impact on children.
“Emotionally, mentally, developmentally and how they feel, there’s a lot of issues that these children face,” Wells said.
Volunteer Denise Kornegay said she was encouraged by the teamwork displayed by Lamar County United Way, the Downtown Food Pantry, The Salvation Army and other local nonprofits.
“One of the great things about the nonprofits in our community is the way they work together,” she said. “They don’t just stand alone and do their own thing, but they really create a network to benefit the person.”
Thursday’s count was the second of the year, with the first taking place in January. Texas Homeless Network mandated coalitions to conduct another count to see if numbers were higher in the summer than the winter.
Wilson said she’s unsure whether the summer PIT Counts yielded more accurate results statewide, as the findings in Paris were comparable to what was counted in January.
Wilson also said a change in organization paid off for the team of volunteers. For this count, they divided Paris into four quadrants, and sent one team to canvas each quadrant.
“It worked much better from an organization standpoint,” Wilson said. “We didn’t have people stepping on each other’s toes, so to speak, and people weren’t getting double-counted.”
Roughly 20 volunteers gave their time to assist in the count.
“I was very pleased by the number of volunteers we had,” Wilson said. “Twenty was about what we were aiming for. If we had even more, we could hit places like Lake Crook we weren’t able to get to, but I’m still very pleased with the number of people who came out and helped us.”
