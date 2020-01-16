The trial of 40-year old David Alan Thomas, of Mineola. scheduled to begin today before Lamar County Court-at-Law Judge Bill Harris, has been continued, according to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young.
Both Young and defense attorney Nick Stallings agreed to the trial postponement after a video provided by the Paris Police Department was delayed, Young said.
“We will pick another jury in a month or so,” the prosecutor said.
