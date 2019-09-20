The Red River Valley Memorial stands as a tribute to those who served in our nation’s armed services, and soon it will have more space to offer even more tributes to those who serve in the military.
Work is progressing on the latest phase of improvements, which will extend the size of the memorial, and fill the space with several static displays.
Currently, work is being done to replace the soil behind the memorial with select fill dirt, a packable soil that doesn’t retain much water, said Johnny Williams, a local veteran with the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial. After the select fill is laid, crews will place layers of topsoil over it.
“The soil out here right now isn’t good for the things we have planned,” Williams said, “It’s not stable, and it cracks so bad in the summer and compacts so hard in the winter. If the foundations are anything like that, it needs to be replaced.”
Work on the latest phase began roughly a month ago, and Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Chairman George Wood said the process of replacing the soil should be completed in a matter of weeks, weather permitting.
Once the land is ready, the memorial will house several historical artifacts. Currently, there are plans to display a World War II-era Howitzer cannon and an Apache helicopter. Williams said the helicopter will be suspended in the air by a pole in the ground.
“We’ll have a 30-inch iron pipe that’ll go about 30 feet into the ground, and then we’ll put it approximately 18 feet up in the air,” Williams said. “There will be a steel plate mounted to the pole, and then the helicopter will be welded and secured to that steel plate.”
The cannon and helicopter will be installed by this time next year, Williams said, adding the ultimate goal is to have at least one static display representing each branch of the military.
“We’re still scrounging around, trying to come up with ideas for other static displays,” Williams said.
Local veterans do have an idea for one static display they want to see added in the future.
“We want to get a large ship anchor for the Navy,” Wood said. “Now, as for getting something for the Air Force, Marines and the rest, it might be five years down the road before we have something representing every branch.”
There might be some difficulty in obtaining an anchor, however. Williams said ship anchors are often recycled after ships are decommissioned.
Veterans memorial member Travis Skidmore said he hopes to see a military airplane added to represent the Air Force.
The additional space will ultimately be used for more than static displays, though. There are also plans to add a building to the site, which Wood said will be used as an office for the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and a meeting space for organizations like the VFW.
It will also be used as a museum of sorts, and it will house several smaller artifacts the memorial has.
“I think we have the best memorial this side of the Mississippi,” Williams said. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do here, and I’m excited about this work to make it even better.”
