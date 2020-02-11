Alan Skidmore, 52, of Clardy, says he knows Lamar County’s Precinct 1 like the back of his hand, and he would like to be its next commissioner.
“I’ve been pondering a run for more than a year,” Skidmore said. “No disrespect, but it’s time to get some new blood in office.”
Skidmore is in a race against incumbent Lawrence Malone and challengers Steve Owens and Rickey Ruthart in the March 2 Republcan primary. Early voting begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28 at the Lamar County Services Building, 2311 Lamar Avenue.
“I was born and raised in Lamar County, and in 1990 I bought a place between Biardstown and Clardy,” Skidmore said, explaining it’s near where he worked as a child and young adult with his father and grandfather, raising cattle and farming.
“I still raise cattle and have all kinds of equipment that I operate,” Skidmore said. “My familiarity with equipment should fit in with keeping road equipment maintained and in getting out there with road hands when needed to make sure we keep that equipment moving to maintain the roads.”
He and his wife of almost 30 years, LaZhanette Skidmore, have two grown children, one a registered nurse and the other an Oncor lineman. The couple has two grandchildren.
“What really got me on this kick to sign up for commissioner is my daughter lives on a county road down from me,” Skidmore said. “It is in bad shape, and I know I can make a difference.”
After graduating from high school, the candidate went to work for Babcock & Wilcox. When it closed in 1996, he attended HVAC classes at Paris Junior College for a year, got a state license and started Skidmore Air.
“I know how bad these roads are in this precinct because I travel all over the county,” the candidate said. “Roads in the other precincts are just not this bad.”
Skidmore said he would encourage precinct voters inside the city limits to take a trip out into the county.
“The rain that hits those roads is channelling right down the middle in ruts because ditches and culverts are stopped up,” he said. “People in Morningside have no idea how bad some of these county roads are.
“I am beating the bushes in town to make sure everyone knows me and knows about the conditions of Precinct 1 roads. I plan on keeping the machinery that now sits idle for weeks at a time moving.
Skidmore said he will work on the job with the experienced road hands while keeping up with his duties at the courthouse in an effort to keep taxes as low as possible.
The candidate said his experience running his own business since 2001 gives him good insight about making ends meet and being conservative with money and resources.
“I have known the other commissioners for years and grew up with the country judge,” Skidmore said. “I know I can work with them. I won’t be a puppet on a string, and will voice my opinion. But we will work together.”
