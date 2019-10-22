The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2% even as uncertainty looms over an escalating trade war with China. Nearly 80% of consumers surveyed for the NRF in September were concerned that prices could go up because of tariffs. The predictions come as the economy and the job market are still strong. Do you plan to spend more or less on the holidays than you did last year?

