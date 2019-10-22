Johnna McNeal called the Paris ISD audit “a little bit boring.”
The certified public accountant attended Monday night’s school board meeting to present the findings of Malnory, McNeal and Co.’s annual financial audit of the district.
“Boring is good,” chimed in one board member.
“We like boring,” another said.
The audit found very little had changed from last year’s audit, and the district was in sound financial shape. The district has a healthy fund balance of $10.6 million, she said, “right in that target” of three month’s operating expenses required by the state.
Things might change next year, she said, because of recent education funding legislation.
“You’re staff appear to be aware of that,” McNeal said. “They are on top of it.”
In the report, McNeal did note that the fund balance for the food services program was a little high, but the district was looking at applying indirect costs to reduce the balance.
The board unanimously approved the audit.
The trustees also agreed to sell an abandoned property to Habitat for Humanity on the corner of 6th Street Northeast and Cedar. The property adjoins land the charity organization owns and plans to build a home on.
Habitat Executive Director Judy Martin thanked the board for agreeing to the sale.
“It’s economically feasible for us to build two houses side by side because we don’t have to move equipment,” she said. “This gets the property back on the tax rolls, and it’s going to benefit everybody.”
