The death of Texas native George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has led to demonstrations in every state calling for an end to systemic racism. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Paris is standing with the movement.
“The Paris Chapter of the NAACP supports the ‘Black Lives Matter Movement.’ However, the chapter does not condone the burning, looting and destruction of property,” said Robert High, president of the NAACP of Paris.
According to the organization, protests that swept the nation in the wake of Floyd’s death came as a result of oppression against people of color in the country.
“These demonstrations are the culmination of decades of frustration with law enforcement and the criminal justice system that has disproportionately targeted African Americans,” High said.
The organization thanks technology and social media for exposing these problems and holding public officials accountable for not properly addressing them.
“I have often said, ‘the tragedy we ignore today will be on our doorstep tomorrow.’ Tomorrow is here thanks to the video camera. Acts of selective racism caught on tape are on the neck of America,” High said.
The local NAACP chapter believes the death of George Floyd has opened a door to meaningful change in the world.
“The tragic, senseless death of George Floyd was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back.’ Decades of brutality have brought us to a breaking point … George Floyd’s death represents a cornerstone and a movement that will change the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family for having laid so costly a sacrifice on the altar of justice,” High said.
To help Paris be a place of peace for minorities, the NAACP has open lines of communication with city government, county officials and the Paris Police Department.
“The result has been proactive instead of reactive consequences. We don’t always agree but we are all willing to talk and to listen. Communication is the key to solving and preventing many problems,” High said.
The organization praises Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley for his proactive approach to handling situations involving his officers.
“One of the reasons Paris has not had a rash of police shootings is because Chief Hundley has always addressed the concerns brought to his attention. I am sure those concerns are shared with his officers,” High said.
In order to continue fighting for equal rights, the organization has started a voter registration campaign and encourages residents to exercise their rights to vote and peacefully protest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.