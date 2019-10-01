Paris City Council agreed to pay an executive search team $24,500 to find the city’s next city manager at a special meeting Monday.
Councilors chose Baker Tilly, one of four companies, to vie for the job of finding a replacement for John Godwin, who resigned under fire Aug. 19.
Chuck Rohre, a Baker Tilly consultant with more than 35 years experience in managing and consulting in both private and public sectors, will lead a team of consultants in guiding the search.
“We think this is a good opportunity for the right person,” Rohre said during an earlier presentation about what his firm has to offer. “We will reach out to individuals with the right talent, the right experience and the right temperament.”
Rohre talked about a five-step process the company uses in recruitment, including forming a profile of what the city is looking for in its next manager by interviewing city council members and staff.
The company will then distribute information to an “unlimited number of candidates” through both the firm’s tracking system of more than 40,000 resumes and by advertising the position before “developing a working group of 10 or 12 candidates with the closest match to the profile,” Rohre said.
To narrow the list further, the company offers recorded videos of semi-final candidates as each responds to three targeted questions to elicit how each candidate thinks and how they work. The council will then conduct face-to-face interviews with three to five finalists.
“Our team will be with you throughout the process,” Rohre said. “We will be present and help you negotiate a contract.”
Baker Tilly offers a triple guarantee including a two year placement, meaning if a placed manager leaves the position the company will conduct another search for out-of-pocket expenses only, the consultant said. The same arrangement applies if the current search does not find a suitable candidate. And, the company agrees it will not solicit the manager away from the city in the future.
Other search firms considered included Slavin Management Consultants, $23,901; the Mercer Group, $21,400; and Chris Hartung Consulting, $23,000.
