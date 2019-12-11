Invenergy LLC, which is overseeing two large-scale solar farm projects in the Red River Valley, recently made adjustments to its plans.
After realizing Delilah Solar Energy Center, primarily located in Red River County, also crosses over into Lamar County, the corporation on Tuesday went to the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to update its reinvestment zone accordingly.
Invenergy is also developing Samson Solar Farm, which will be located in the southeast part of Lamar County.
“The state … does not allow you to amend a reinvestment zone, so what we have to do is basically create a new reinvestment zone,” Adam Glatz of Ernst and Young LLP told the commissioners. “That’s what this is about, designating that area as the reinvestment zone.”
Invenergy is also making adjustments to the sizes of the solar farms, Glatz said. Specifically, Samson 2 will have its megawatt production slightly reduced and the megawatt production of Delilah Solar Energy Center increased.
Samson 2, which is one of three portions of the solar farm, was originally planned to generate roughly 250 megawatts.
However, due to flood plains and other factors, the production at Samson 2 is being reduced to 200 megawatts, Glatz said.
However, the company will be adding 25 megawatts to the plans for Delilah.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said the adjustments will have a negligible financial impact on projects, and the conditions of the payment in lieu of taxes is unaffected by the change.
The expected time until completion is also not expected to be affected by the recent changes, the county judge said.
