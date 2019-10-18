Local reaction to the Thursday death of U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings of Baltimore, Maryland, revealed respect and admiration for the sharecropper’s son and civil rights leader who rose through the political ranks to become one of the most powerful Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Cummings, 68, died early Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore “of complications concerning long-standing health challenges,” according to a staff statement.
“He was a pioneer of the civil rights movement and of those individuals whose shoulders we stand on today,” Paris NAACP Chapter President Robert High said of Cummings, who as an 11-year-old boy helped integrate a Baltimore swimming pool while being attacked with bottles and rocks.
Genealogist and NAACP secretary Thelma Daingerfied credited Cummings with principle.
“I admired him for what he stood for,” she said. “He always stood up for civil rights.”
Cummings was “a man of fairness, justice and courage his entire life,” NAACP member Karen Hargis said.
Although he represented his constituents in Baltimore for more than two decades, it was as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the panel charged with maintaining integrity in government, that Cummings may have left his most lasting legacy in the investigation of President Donald Trump and his administration.
After sparring with the president earlier this year about hush money payments and financial records, during an interview with The New York Times in May, the congressman was asked what message he would like to send to the president, according to a Times report Thursday.
“I want to send a message that we have one life to live, Mr. President,” he replied. “This is no dress rehearsal. And that the American people simply want to live their lives without fear of their leaders. And we, as leaders, have a duty and a responsibility to keep our promise to them when we ran for office and won — and that is to make their lives better. While we’re all on this earth, that’s my message.”
Retired educator Joan Mathis said the politician’s penchant for gaining power “stemmed not from self-aggrandizement but a genuine need to enrich the lives of others, including our future children and those without the ability to speak for themselves.”
Fellow NAACP member Rexi Stamper said she was touched upon reading remarks Cummings made during the testimony of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen before the House Oversight Committee.
“When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked: in 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing?,” Cummings was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.
“We owe it to his memory — and to the memory of a young boy facing an angry, ignorant mob, to stand firmly in the midst of the battle for justice and unity,” Stamper said.
