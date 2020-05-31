Site plan approvals are on the agenda when the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday by video conference.
Alterations to plans in the 4200 block of Primrose Street and 1300 block of N. Collegiate Drive seek approval. A preliminary plat in the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 seeks approval as does a plan in the 600 block of 10th St. NE.
Access to the meeting is by zoom.us with Meeting ID 857-3870-8778. Public comment must be submitted by email to tfrazier@paristexas.gov no later than 4 p.m. Monday.
