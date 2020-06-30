Paris Junior College has announced the results of the economic impact the college has on their service area.
According to data gathered by EMSI for an economic impact study about PJC, the college generates $123.6 million in added income to its service region, which covers Lamar, Fannin, Delta, Red River, Hunt and Hopkins counties.
“That’s wonderful news,” Regent Curtis Fendley said.
President Pam Anglin told the regents at her last meeting that amount supports 2,339 jobs in the regions.
“The average return for a student is 9.9%,” she said. “They got a pretty good value for the tax dollars spent.”
The study also divided the economic impact into three categories: alumni, operations and student spending. Alumni impact was the largest, at $93.6 million, or supporting 1,613 jobs. On the data sheet, it notes that this would be the equivalent of hosting the World Series 16 times.
Operations brings in $19.6 million, about 475 jobs, or the equivalent of buying 585 new cars.
Student spending generates $10.4 million in additional income for the service area, about 251 jobs, or enough to buy 833 families one year’s worth of groceries.
The college doesn’t offer a four-year degree, but is designed for students to get certifications or their associate’s degree and transfer to a four-year institution. The investment analysis said that students on average will earn an increase of $8,300 every year compared with someone who earned only their high school diploma, and for students who go on to their bachelors, that number jumps from $36,600 to $51,500.
The study notes that for every dollar spent, the college’s students gain $6.10 in their lifetime earnings, taxpayers gain $4.40 in added tax revenue and public sector savings and society gains $14.80 in added state revenue and social savings.
In the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System report, Anglin said the report showed that the college is also a great value for students financially.
“Our costs are still lower in every category,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.