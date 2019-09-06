Saturday will be a day of food, fun and fellowship at the pavilion outside the Love Civic Center, as Dylan’s Drivers will host its annual Rides for a Reason fundraiser.
The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a bike rally, followed by a 5K that begins at 8:30. Dylan’s Drivers board chairman Steve Wilson said ribbons will be given out for the top three times in the 5K for multiple age groups.
After the bike rally and 5K, the festival kicks off at 9 a.m. The day will feature a kickball tournament and burger competition.
Hamburger adjudication begins around 11 a.m. and the winners will be announced around noon. Judges will pick a best show winner, looking at who had the best theme, and a best overall burger winner.
There will be a live and silent auction, with the live auction kicking off around 1 p.m. Attendees can participate in a 50/50 raffle, with tickets costing $2 apiece. There will also be drawings for four bicycles, with those tickets costing $5 each.
Children will have plenty to do throughout the day, with a kid zone that will feature inflatable bounce houses, games and other activities.
The day will also feature live music from area bands RUE 82, The Gary Porterfield Blues Band and Common Ground.
Entrance to the festival is free, but attendees will be able to purchase a plate with a burger, chips, drink and dessert for $5, Wilson said.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and is crucial in allowing us to do what we do,” Wilson said. “I hope to see a lot of people come out, have a good time and support Dylan’s Drivers.”
