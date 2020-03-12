Local real estate broker and Paris Pump Track enthusiast Casey Ressler remains in critical but stable condition at UT Southwestern in Dallas, where he is recovering from the brain aneurysm he suffered here last week.
A bicyclist, Ressler is one of the forces behind the bicycle pump track to be located in the Paris Sports Complex near Love Civic Center. Paris City Council awarded a contract for its construction Monday and work is expected to begin in May.
“I know Casey will be excited to learn about the council action,” close friend Collin Hadley said. “He has worked really hard to see this pump track built in Paris.”
Support for Ressler, his wife, Rachel, and their three children continue to pour in as demonstrated by the more than 640 people who have given in excess of $52,000 to a Facebook account created by Lea Emerson and Lee Jane Nelson. In addition to the Facebook fundraiser, donations are being accepted at Maximum Elevation Off-Road, 3235 Lamar Ave.
“As Casey generously gives in our community, it’s our turn to stand in the gap for him,” Emerson wrote in a post. “We have started this fundraiser to help with any medical expenses, travel cost and daily living expense that may arise during this time.”
Ressler is expected to remain in intensive care for the next couple of weeks, followed by a lengthy recovery period. Emerson and Nelson are giving regular reports on his progress at the Casey Ressler Medical Fundraiser site on Facebook, https://tinyurl.com/r6p3zgv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.