A proposed split of the United Methodist Church into more than one denomination is not likely to affect local congregations, according to an inquiry about how a proposed schism might touch the many Methodist churches in Northeast Texas.
A group of 16 church leaders from around the world proposed an agreement, the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation on Dec. 17, which was announced last week. The protocol must be approved by the General Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Although local pastors declined to comment on the attempt to bring an end to the denomination’s long and contentious fight over whether to accept gay marriage, the pastors of First United Methodist Church, Calvary United Methodist Church and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church deferred comment to Michael McKee, bishop of the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The bishop did not return a request for comment, but has posted information about the proposed split on the North Texas Conference website at ntcumc.org with links to both the protocol and the announcement by the General Conference.
Legislation to implement the protocol statement, an eight-page document detailing the split of the 13 million-member denomination is to come before the church’s General Conference for a vote at a legislative meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020, according to information provided by Bishop McKee.
“The undersigned propose restructuring The United Methodist Church by separation as the best means to resolve our differences,” the protocol reads. “Allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.”
Although Calvary United Methodist Church pastor Tim Marks declined comment on the split, he did explain how church governance works, noting Methodist churches in Lamar and surrounding counties belong to the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“The General Conference is like the United States Congress, and the North Texas Conference is like one of the 50 states with representation at the General Conference,” Marks said, adding local churches have representation at the North Texas Conference. “The General Conference meets to decide on church law and make plans for the future of the church.”
As long as local churches are members of the North Texas Conference, decisions about the proposed vote will be made at that level, Marks indicated.
In his written statement about the proposed protocol, McKee referred to past year inaction by the General Conference relating to sexuality, writing, “many persons, regardless of their position on matters relating to human sexuality, know that the decision of the General Conference created harm for traditionalists, centrists and progressives.”
McKee shared highlights of the plan.
• $25 million, distributed over four years, to the formation of a new traditionalist Methodist denomination. This group would relinquish claim to United Methodist Church assets.
• $2 million for potential additional new Methodist denominations that may emerge from the United Methodist Church.
• $39 million supporting ministries for communities historically marginalized by racism.
• Churches wishing to stay in the United Methodist Church would not be required to conduct a vote; however, conferences and local congregations could vote to separate from the United Methodist Church to affiliate with new Methodist denominations.
“To be clear, nothing will happen immediately, and much work remains as legislation currently is being developed for delegates to potentially act on in Minneapolis,” McKee said. “This Protocol simply provides a framework for potential legislation while offering a great hope for our collective future. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.