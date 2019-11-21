What is a pump track?

A pump track is designed for all things on wheels. From mountain bikes to bmx’s and skateboards, a pump track is a playground for all wheels.

By combining rolling jumps with turns, they are accessible for all. Teaching the basic skills of carrying momentum, balance and speed by using your arms and legs to pump your bike/board/scooter around the track. As you get better, the tracks are designed to provide more challenges for you with no changes to the construction.

Source: Velosolutions