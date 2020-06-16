DEPORT — Deport has received a grant worth approximately $30,000 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As part of the CARES Act, the grant allows for cities to purchase personal protective equipment for its residents and visitors.
“What we are doing for residents is if they come in. We’ve got bottles of hand sanitizer and N95 masks that we give them,” Deport mayor John Mark Francis said.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website, “the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress on March 27th, 2020. This over $2 trillion economic relief package protects the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.”
The grant gives $55 per capita in the city. Since Deport’s population as of January 2019 was 562 people, that meant the city received $30,910 for the CARES Grant to help in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Available immediately is 20% of the grant, which equals $6,182, for the purchase of personal protective equipment such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer.
“The way that this program works is that we get the $6,182 deposited directly into our grant account for anything that is related to coronavirus prevention. We are able to spend that immediately. If we have to buy supplies for the fire department or emergency services, then we can go ahead and buy it, but keep the receipts so that they, the government, can reimburse us,” Francis said.
Supplies are in Deport City Hall and are available for free for any resident or visitor to the city.
“We are limiting that to one bottle of hand sanitizer per person,” Francis said.
In a single day, the city spent about $500 on supplies for its residents and visitors.
“My goal, working with our city staff, is to protect, serve and enhance the quality of life of our citizens,” Francis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.