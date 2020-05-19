COOPER — The City Council is taking a deep look at how the Nov. 3 election will go.
At the April council meeting, officials agreed to move the election to November to coincide with the county and state elections. Those up for re-election are Donna Thomason and Mayor Pro-Tem David Phillips. Also on the ballot are Diane Stegall, Elmo Robinson, Chris Duvall and Jim Batchelor.
Mayor Darren Braddy said the suggestion has been to add the candidates to the ballot for the county and state elections, but he wasn’t sure that was the best way to go about it.
“The school has said that’s what they decided,” Braddy said, “… but the county has to report the results completely differently.”
The discrepancies might cause problems, according to Councilwoman Amanda L’Esperance.
“That could be a mess,” she said.
Braddy said he didn’t know how it would go — would a voter sign in once and vote on two different ballots or sign in twice and vote twice?
“We want to make sure we have as smooth an election process as possible,” Braddy said. “Right now, if possible, the city would love to do ours as we have.”
He said it would be easier for city workers to hold the election as they have done for many years, with early voting at the school district, and then election day at City Hall, instead of early voting at the Delta County Courthouse and election day voting at different voting precincts throughout the county.
The agenda item was discussion only. The administration is going to seek out other opinions on how to structure voting in November for the city, Braddy said.
“We are going to talk to the Texas secretary of state for that,” he said.
