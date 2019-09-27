Rocky Burrow, pastor of Chicota Baptist Church in far northern Lamar County, uses life’s experiences in his role as one of three chaplains who serve patients and families at Paris Regional Medical Center during some of the most stressful times ever.
“People realize their greatest need when they are in the hospital, and are more willing to listen to the comfort God’s word brings than they are at any other time,” Burrows said from the health care center’s chapel. “I keep in mind that some people have always listened to it, and then there are those who have put God in the background and when something happens, if someone can remind them that God still loves them and cares about them, it brings them comfort.”
Burrow said he experienced the peace a close relationship with God brings when he lost his 21-year-old daughter about five years ago. He and his wife, Kay Burrow, a Paris Regional employee, are now raising their 8-year-old grandson.
“You think if you serve the Lord, everything is going to be really good for you, but that is not always the case,” the minister said. “God did something miraculous for me at that time; he gave me peace and restored my joy through my grandson. I think there is a different dimension to my ministry now than there was before that happened.”
While the minister and his wife had support from family and friends, the chaplain said many people come to Paris Regional without a support system.
“Sometimes they are alone and don’t have anyone but a chaplain to come and hold their hand and pray for them,” Burrow said. “It makes you feel like you are accomplishing something they would not get otherwise. And, like I’ve said before, sometimes I think this ministry is more for me than it is for the patient.”
Burrow explained the difference in his two ministries.
“As pastor in a church setting, I am supposed to lead people, but in this setting I make myself available by offering to pray for patients and their loved ones,” the chaplain said. “If they begin to share and talk about their needs, I will go further with them, but I never push them into my way of thinking spiritually. I share with them what I believe the Bible teaches; not what a particular denomination teaches. I share with them there is hope beyond the grave through Jesus, but I do not push them to make decisions.”
Raised in Dallas Oak Cliff, Burrow graduated from Mesquite High School and studied at Criswell College in Dallas, now Criswell Center for Biblical Studies. He attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and has spent the past 40 years as a pastor in churches in Mesquite, Texarkana, Marshall and in West Texas before coming to Paris to be close to family 15 years ago.
