More than 120 residents were made homeless and several firefighters were injured during a blaze that destroyed the Gardens Apartments in Paris in August 2016.
Some residents claimed the fire was started after a resident cooking with grease left the stove unattended, though that story was unable to be confirmed.
The fire was so intense that nearly every Paris firefighter, both on-duty and off-duty, responded, as did many of the volunteer fire departments from surrounding communities.
Firefighters were on the scene for hours. One dislocated his shoulder while fighting the fire, and numerous others were
treated for exhaustion after the emergency.
The fire that laid bare the Clarksville Street apartment complex was not the only fire that made headlines three years ago.
In March, Paris commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the Paris Fire of 1916, and used the opportunity to also celebrate the downtown district’s revitalization in the years since.
The day featured live music, children’s games and activities, a balloon launch, food, educational discussions about the fire led by the Lamar County Historical Society and more.
At the time of the fire, it was the third largest in American history, with the Great fire of Chicago being the largest in 1871.
Also making headlines in 2016 was the monumental annexation and expansion of Paris Junior College’s taxing district to include all of Lamar County.
County residents voted by a narrow margin — 54.5% for and 45.5% against — to expand the district.
The effects of the expansion were far-reaching. As a result, all county residents were able to gain the benefits of being considered in-district, which include lower tuition and workforce programs, and pay a property tax rate of 8.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Ultimately, though, the enthusiasm for the change was not shared by Lamar’s neighboring counties, as Red River, Hopkins, Delta, Hunt and Fannin counties all voted against the proposal.
Earlier in the year, in March, a Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Trooper perished in a single-vehicle crash while on patrol. The death sent shockwaves throughout the county.
Jeffery Nichols, 27, was driving west along FM 38 when he lost control of his squad car and crashed into a tree.
2016 also marked a historical year for North Lamar ISD, when its marching band beat back all competitors and won the state championship.
It was only the fifth time North Lamar High School’s band had qualified for the state finals.
“Twenty three bands qualified for state finals, and during the preliminary competition, North Lamar finished first in elims,” band director Jason Smith said at the time. “Texas has some of the best bands in the country, and to be chosen as the best band in 4A in the state is great.”
Murder, statues send shockwaves through Paris
In 2017, closure was reached on a murder that took place three years earlier when Ashley Eva Morrison was found guilty for the murder of North Lamar ISD teacher two weeks before Christmas 2014.
Though Morrison pled not guilty, the jury needed only two hours of deliberation to make its decision.
Morrison’s boyfriend, Christian Vernon Sims, was determined to have been involved in the crime and pled guilty. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Though a verdict was eventually reached, the trial was delayed due to a jury that some feared would not be impartial, and so the trial was moved to Hunt County.
2017 was also marked by controversy surrounding a Confederate statue outside of the Lamar County Courthouse. A number of residents requested the statue be removed. However, support for the statue was also widespread, and at a June meeting of the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, the room was packed to capacity as dozens turned out to argue their case.
With one commissioner absent from the meeting, deadlock was reached in the shape of a 2-2 tie when two commissioners voted to move the statue to a different location and two were against the proposal.
The controversy surrounding the statue was not the first one of the year dealing with remnants from the past.
That year also featured controversy when placards outside of courthouse restrooms dating back to segregation and designating the bathrooms as being for African American use were relocated at the request of several community leaders. Rather than remove those signs, they were instead moved inside the bathrooms.
Also making headlines in 2017, the Paris Economic Development Corp. put its future in the hands of the voting public, and the public gave a resounding answer.
Roughly 76% of ballots cast were against the proposition that would have effectively destroyed the PEDC by moving $1.2 million a year in city sales tax revenue from PEDC and applying the money to city street maintenance.
The result garnered support among community leaders, with Paris Mayor Steve Clifford, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce members and more praising the work done by PEDC.
Also amongst the biggest news stories of 2017 were challenges faced by North Lamar ISD.
Throughout the year, The Paris News reported on declining enrollment, high numbers of staff turnover, failing infrastructure at some of the district’s schools and the defeat of a $48 million bond proposal.
However, by the end of the year, with longtime educator Charlie Martin at the helm as interim superintendent, the school system had begun to turn things around. Portable buildings were also installed to house students as portions of two facilities — Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate School — were deemed unsafe.
Teacher turnover became a point of concern in the summer, when more than 50 positions became open. Eventually all positions were filled, and the district opened in mid-August.
