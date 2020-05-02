Kevin Carter has a long history of finding things out and figuring things out for himself, two qualities he’d like to take to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
The man who has “built three multi-million dollar businesses” said he would like to take the experience he has as a police officer and doing private investigative work and bring that to Delta County.
“I want to make a difference,” Carter said. “This is my hometown.”
Carter faces a runoff election against Chief Deputy Charla Singleton, who has been with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years. Both candidates are running as Republicans, and the election is set for July 14, postponed from the initial May runoff election date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carter graduated from Cooper High School in 1984, and he went into the U.S. Army. After leaving the service in 1991, he landed in Dallas and went to work for Ford Motor Credit, looking into vehicles that had been stolen or defaulted on.
“I discovered I had a talent for detective work,” Carter said. “I rose to the top of that department very quickly.”
After a while, Carter left Ford to go into a private investigative business, where he said he helped build up two multi-million dollar companies, one of which is no longer in business. In 2003, he went on another, though related, path, going back to school for his peace officer certification. He came up second in the academy at graduation, he said.
After the ceremony, he went to work for the City of Murphy’s police department. While there, the department was featured more than once on NBC’s “To Catch a Predator.”
One of the cases he’s most proud of solving, though, is his biological mother’s murder.
Being adopted, Carter didn’t know who his biological mother was until right before his brother passed away, who passed on the information about Carter’s adoption, which set him on the trail to find his birth mother, Cheryl. He learned she actually was roommates with Lulu Roman of “Hee Haw” fame. In 1974, Cheryl died in Tyler, and the police ruled it suicide.
However, several clues led Carter to believe it wasn’t suicide. Following the clues over a 20-year period led him to a friend of Cheryl’s who had bragged to his prison roommate about the murder. The roommate shared the confession with the Tyler Police Department, however, after four decades had passed, no physical evidence remained. They were unable to prosecute the case.
Carter left Murphy in 2010 and went back to private investigations, deciding to create his own business, Collateral Consultants, which recovers defaulted loan vehicles, stolen rental vehicles and stolen equipment. While building up his new business, Carter has also worked as a reserve peace officer.
“We are the number one rental car relocation company in America,” he said.
While building Collateral Consultants, Carter said he felt the pull of his hometown.
“Several years ago, Delta County was ranked as the poorest county in the nation,” Carter said. “That was like a punch in the gut for me. I said at that point in my life, we could make a difference.”
He moved his business back to Cooper in 2018. Since returning to his old stomping grounds, Carter has started two other businesses, Charleston Sky, a wedding venue in Cooper, and a gym, C-4 Fitness, also in Cooper.
After his company relocated to Delta County, he spent three years working with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
“Rickey asked me to take over their warrant list,” Carter said. “I also helped with behind the scenes forensics, things of that nature.”
He stepped away from volunteering at the DCSO when he decided to run for sheriff, he said. One of his main areas of focus, Carter said, is on the drug problem he sees in Delta County.
“The drug problem here is horrendous,” he said. “It’s worse than I thought it was.”
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency released a report recently that said Delta County had seen a 450% increase in drugs. What he wants to do is get officers in the sheriff’s office more training and more equipment to combat the problems.
He added that the sheriff’s office has been a rotating door for many officers, with few benefits for those that come on board, and part of the way to handle that is to get insurance for them. His opponent only added insurance to her talking points after the forum in February, where he brought it up, he said.
“What have you done in nine years? Suddenly it’s a concern of hers only because I raised the question,” he said. “I have come up with a plan.”
His plan, posted in full to his Facebook page, Kevin Carter for Delta County Sheriff, advocates outsourcing inmates to a nearby jail, cutting the cost per inmate from $75 per day per inmate to $35 to $40 per day per inmate, and raise deputy salaries with the remainder, allowing them to purchase their own insurance.
Singleton hasn’t done much outside of earning her certifications, Carter said.
“They have had nine years to do anything, and they haven’t,” he said. “The drug problem around here is out of control and no one is doing anything.
“I want to make a difference here. This is a great place. Businesses want to come here. The first thing they will look at are the crime statistics.”
On his Facebook page, Carter said he even solved the mystery of who was tearing up his campaign signs.
He wants to help build up Delta County, Carter said, not watch it fall.
“I’ve got a lot to fight for,” he said. “For me to sit back and not do anything, I would be a true hypocrite.”
