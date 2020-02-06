Six freshman students gathered around the counter looking at red ink marks on the pages they had created.
“These are just little things that journalists know that most people don’t,” Paris News composition director Holly Nowell told the Prairiland High School Beta Club members.
After reviewing the suggested edits, the team set about instituting them into their project — The Patriot newspaper.
Next weekend, the Prairiland High Beta Club will head to state competition, and for the second year in a row, the students will take the newspaper they produced with them. Last year’s paper went all the way to nationals, where it took fourth place. Led by sponsors Shawanna Rhodes and Mandy Bell, the students hope to duplicate or improve those results this year.
McKenna Guest, Carly Bell, Hannah Miles, Juliana Hamill, Emma Allen and Chloe Vandeaver visited The Paris News’ office Wednesday afternoon, where Nowell walked them through some corrections she and managing editor Klark Byrd had noted on the pages. Under Nowell’s direction, the students went through and made changes. The paper will be printed at The Paris News.
“It was fun to help them,” Nowell said. “It’s always fun to get to work with students and help them with their goals.”
Some of the students were new to the production, and some were there when the paper was produced last year. The idea came from when the club’s freshman girls were in the sixth grade, Bell and Juliana said.
“So last year, we were all in this competition as well, and we were just tossing around ideas, and we just thought back to sixth grade. We had had the idea to have a school paper because it sounded like a fun thing to do, but we never really got it off of the ground,” Juliana said.
Bell said the students even had a petition signed and everything, but the idea eventually fizzled. Last year, however, they came together and produced the first issue of The Patriot. It took home second place at state and was the first Prairiland Junior High Beta Club entry to win an award at the national level.
Aside from a few corrections and some design work, The Patriot is entirely produced by the students, from the writing to the photos to the crossword puzzle on page 2.
“It was a really neat experience,” Hannah said.
Last year’s edition focused on leadership. This year’s paper looks to put the spotlight on Beta Club’s commitment to working for a better community, Juliana said.
“It’s to encourage community service and highlight the importance of it,” she said.
All the students said their time with the Beta Club has helped them develop skills and get a clearer view on their talents. She liked that it brought out her writing skills, Hannah said.
“It made me realize it’s something I enjoy doing,” she said.
Another student said she enjoyed working with other students on the project.
“I like seeing people’s reactions, when you say something nice, it lights them up a little,” Emma said.
While she doesn’t enjoy public speaking, Juliana said through Beta Club she realized she had a talent for it.
The competition is Feb. 14-15 at the Gaylord Texan resort in Grapevine.
