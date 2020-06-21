Paris City Council is expected to use a new procedure to name members to the city’s boards and commissions at a Monday meeting.
Initiated by Mayor Steve Clifford, the procedure allows councilors to allocate points on a ballot with applicants appointed by the highest number of points received for each position.
“The more logical way to do this is for you all to weigh everyone — your first, second, third choice and so on — and in one ballot you are basically telling the council who you would like to see appointed,” Clifford told his colleagues at a June 8 meeting before councilors voted unanimously to approve the new procedure.
In the past, councilors considered each board in alphabetical order with council members making nominations and then voting.
With the new method, boards are to be appointed in the order of applicants for each board with appointments to the Paris Economic Development Corp. made first followed by the Planning & Zoning Commission, the two most contested boards.
“No one wants to be the last person appointed, and in some cases an applicant is not ever considered for a position, which could be embarrassing,” Clifford said. “I think this will encourage people to throw their hat into the ring.”
As of Friday, City Clerk Janice Ellis reported applicants received after verifying qualifications for each board. Applications are to be taken until noon Monday.
Those applying for positions on the various boards and commissions follow:
Airport Board, three vacancies, Scott B. Avery, Zachary Ebbs, Bartley Jamar, Jeff Sugg, David Taylor, M.D. and William Tolleson.
Band Commission, two vacancies, Betsy Mills.
Building & Standards, five vacancies, Michael Ellis (also applied for Planning & Zoning and Traffic Commission), Reeves Hayter (also applied for Board of Adjustment), Kenneth Kohls, Tylesha Ross (also applied for PEDC and Planning & Zoning) and Richard Thompson.
Historical Preservation Commission, four vacancies, Timothy Alexander (also applied for PEDC, Housing Authority, Main Street and Planning & Zoning), Matthew Coyle (also applied for Planning & Zoning), Tanner Dobrovolsky (also applied for Main Street Advisory Board), Glee Emmite, (Glee currently serves on this board as the Main Street representative), Timothy Hernandez (also applied for PEDC and Main Street), Randy Hider and Linda Vandiver.
Housing Authority, three vacancies, Timothy Allen (also applied for PEDC, Historical Preservation, Main Street and Planning & Zoning), Dewayne Dangerfield, Terry K. Haynes, Denise Kornegay, Gary Savage and Jenny Wilson.
Library Advisory Board, four vacancies, Jennifer Cullum and Steven Hellmann.
Main Street Advisory Board, four vacancies, Timothy Alexander (also applied for PEDC, Historic Preservation, Housing Authority, Main Street and Planning & Zoning), Tanner Dobrovolsky (also applied for Historic Preservation), Glee Emmite (also applied for Historic Preservation), Timothy Hernandez (also applied for PEDC and Historic Preservation) and Emily Temple.
Paris Economic Development Corp., two vacancies, Timothy Alexander (also applied for Historic Preservation, Housing Authority, Main Street and Planning & Zoning), Josh Bray, Chase Coleman, Chad Farris, Curtis Fendley, Brady Fisher (also applied for Planning & Zoning, currently serves on Board of Adjustment but will resign if appointed), Darrell T. Hawkes Jr., Timothy Hernandez (also applied for Main Street and Historic Preservation), Sandi Kear, James O’Bryan (also applied for Planning & Zoning), Mitzi Pitcock, Tylesa Ross (also applied for Building & Standards), William “Bill” Strathern and Stephen A. Terrell.
Planning & Zoning, three vacancies, Cody Adams, Timothy Alexander (also applied for PEDC, Historic Preservation, Housing Authority and Main Street), Austin Anthony, Matthew Coyle (also applied for Historic Preservation) Michael Ellis (also applied for Building & Standards and Traffic Commission), Brady Fisher (also applied for PEDC), Keith Flowers, James O’Bryan (also applied for PEDC) and Tylesha Ross (also applied for Building & Standards and Planning & Zoning).
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board, one vacancy, no applicants.
Traffic Commission, two vacancies, Michael Ellis (also applied for Building & Standards).
Board of Adjustment, four vacancies, Christ Fitzgerald, Jerry Haning, Reeves Hayter (also applied for Buildings and Standards) and William Sanders.
