All Things Coffee and Books has opened in the downtown Paris area. Co-owners Shauna Mercaldo and Denise Williams started the business to fund a non-profit organization while celebrating all of their favorite things: coffee, t-shirts, books and ministry.
“We both are in ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church, and we formed a non-profit together about four years ago. We have been praying and dreaming about having some sort of business that would help us fund our non-profit. Over time and prayer, we developed the idea of a bookstore/coffee shop/t-shirt store, a place that we can have all of our favorite things,” Mercaldo said.
The best friend duo have been planning on opening the store for three months and finally fulfilled their dreams two weeks ago.
All Things is 3,000 square feet filled with a coffee bar, lounge area, stage with a karaoke machine, children’s playroom, Christian-based books, t-shirts, journals, hats and mugs.
“We have our coffee bar and a local baker that bakes all of our treats: we have savory and sweet. We have a host of products like espresso drinks, macchiatos and cold brews. We do hot, iced and frozen. We have various teas and flavored lemonade: iced and frozen. We do custom t-shirts, mugs and hats from all ages from birth to adults and in-between,” Mercaldo said.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the pair have closed the playroom and maintain a clean work environment. The store is requiring all customers and employees to wear masks due to Gov. Abbott’s mandate issued on Thursday.
“We understand that in the times we’re in, we have to be safe and clean and careful. Thankfully, we have a large enough space and a large enough capacity that even at the various percentages that have been recommended (by Gov. Abbott and the CDC) we can still keep our doors open and keep things clean and safe. We are very blessed and thankful,” Mercaldo said.
Their main purpose for being in the downtown area is to bring a sense of community and peace to residents.
“Mainly our reason for being here is to be a place that people can come and gather. We want to be a place of ministry. We want to be a place where people feel comfortable. We love families, and we just love people,” Mercaldo said.
So far, the pair has seen success and acceptance from customers and community members.
“It’s been going great. We have met the greatest people. We love Paris. We love downtown. Everyone is super supportive of one another. We can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Mercaldo said.
Both originally from the Houston area, Mercaldo and Williams moved to Paris to be closer to family.
“We actually both have come here at different times: Denise has been here for about eight years, and I’ve been here about seven years. Denise moved here with her husband and kids for her husband’s job and I moved here with my children and to be close to my parents and grandparents who live in Detroit,” Mercaldo said.
The pair meet while volunteering at a children’s camp five or six years ago and have been best friends ever since.
“It’s been great to work with your best friend every day. It’s not work. We look forward to coming in everyday. We’re back here laughing and joking around, and it doesn’t feel like work. We just get to hang out with our best friend everyday. It’s so fun,” Mercaldo said.
All Things Coffee and Books is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store is closed on Mondays and Sundays.
