Six months after the passage of a new state drug law, marijuana arrest numbers remain roughly the same. But law enforcement is still figuring out the fine print.
The new law, which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and went into effect June 10, legalized hemp and hemp-derived products like CBD oil. It also changed the legal limit of THC to 0.3%, which distinguishes the difference between hemp and marijuana.
For law enforcement, the law adds difficulty for establishing probable cause, K-9 handler Jeff Padier said.
“For the most part, it doesn’t change the job that we do. It put sort of a roadblock in the way of developing probable cause to search a vehicle, simply because of the knee-jerk reaction of the higher officials,” Padier said.
Since the law’s passage, low-level pot cases filed by prosecutors across the state have dropped. Some law enforcement agencies are budgeting more for private labs to ensure that substances they suspect are illegal marijuana aren’t actually hemp. The Texas Department of Public Safety is expected to launch a testing method to distinguish between the two in the next month; but it’s only for seized plant material, not vape liquid or edibles.
In 2018, Texas prosecutors filed about 5,900 new misdemeanor marijuana possession cases a month, according to data from the Texas Office of Court Administration. The first five months of 2019 had an average of more than 5,600 new cases per month. But the number of cases has fallen by more than half since June. In November, less than 2,000 new cases were filed, court data shows.
Last month, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a driver near Amarillo, who was jailed for nearly a month on federal charges.
His 3,350 pound cargo, which was initially believed to be marijuana, was seized.
But his case was dismissed after testing revealed the product was hemp, not marijuana.
Local arrest numbers have not fluctuated dramatically since the law’s passage.
Paris police made 85 marijuana possession arrests from June through December 2018, 83 adult arrests and two juvenile arrests. From June through December 2019, the number bumped to 88: 82 adult arrests and six juvenile arrests.
As for searches and probable cause, the police department will stick to constitutional guidelines, Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
“We are very aware of constitutional guidelines on searches and will continue to be sure of what we can and cannot do,” Hundley said in an email. “When the legislature changes law, there can be unintended consequences that impact enforcement. We adapt (such as getting additional training for the canine) and move forward the best we can.”
Most experienced officers can tell the difference between marijuana and hemp, Padier said.
“Marijuana and hemp, although they are the same plant, they smell different,” Padier said. “They have different THC levels; they’re different parts of the plant.”
Cupa is one of only three dogs to receive training on detecting the difference. It took plenty of repetition and plenty of patience, Padier said.
“It was by no means easy,” he said. “Only those three dogs have been trained and certified to not alert on hemp or CBD or anything like that, all the while still alerting on illegal marijuana. You have to take the value out of the hemp or the CBD when it comes to the dog, and put value only on the marijuana or THC concentrate.”
