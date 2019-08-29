John Henry William Newman, a 2016 Prairiland High School graduate, begins a career next week as a state trooper in Odessa after studying criminal justice at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
He also spent 28 weeks at the Texas Department of Public Service Academy in Austin.
Newman is one of 87 new troopers to join the ranks of thousands of commissioned officers across the state, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw.
“These new troopers are now part of a legion of men and women who have been set on a path to be the guardians of the public they serve,” Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach said at an Aug. 9 academy graduation ceremony in Austin.
“We are grateful for their willingness to dedicate their lives to protecting and serving Texans.”
The son of John Newman and Stacey Farris of Paris, Newman will spend six months in on-the-job training as he rides with a seasoned trooper.
“I am excited and ready to start,” Newman said of his assignment.
He is one of the first troopers to be trained as instructors to teach courses to citizens about how to survive an active shooter event.
“With today’s threat environment, protecting the people of Texas is the department’s top priority,” McCraw said. “The training our recruits have completed will help them do just that as they embark on their new careers as highway patrol troopers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.