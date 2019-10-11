BOGATA — From fire departments to pharmacies, Rivercrest ISD’s career fair Thursday drew crowds of students and employers from across the district — and the county.
Tasha Blagg, the district’s high school counselor, said this year marked the fourth year Rivercrest was hosting the fair.
“The most important thing is just to make sure our kids are aware of all the opportunities available to them locally, but also expose them to opportunities that they don’t normally see on a daily basis: career opportunities, scholarships, financial aid, military programs,” Blagg said. “They’re all here.”
With 55 options to choose from, students had the opportunity to speak with representatives from the military, 13
different colleges, industry, real estate and medicine. Blagg said the fair was serving 250 students total.
“I’m excited, we’ve been preparing for this for a while now. To me it’s just fulfilling for me, to see something I’ve worked hard for, they’re reaping the benefits of,” Bragg said.
“I like to see them engage with different representatives, see what the different opportunities are, and it’s just fulfilling for me.”
Jayce Greer, a representative from Texas State Technical College, was at the fair to meet students and answer questions about earning an associate’s degree. Her pitch to them emphasized the school’s values: TSTC is “hands-on, affordable and a get-a-job college,” Greer said.
She hoped to have an opportunity to speak with more upperclassmen who were seriously considering going to college, she said.
Greer also liked the environment of the fair, noting how organized it was and the high level of student participation.
“I think it’s great and I like how they have the students kind of working it, and I like how they’re all professionally dressed. I think it’s a good idea,” Greer said.
Red River County Juvenile Probation representatives were also at the fair to meet students, answer questions and encourage them to pursue criminal justice or psychology programs.
Representative Sherri Edward also wanted to encourage students interested in federal work — such as the FBI — to possible biology or chemistry degrees, due to a high demand for that concentration in the field.
“This is a great fair where students get to walk around, the students walk around, mingle, ask questions, engage in activities. I really like the setup,” Edward said.
Julia Richeson, a Rivercrest senior, said she had attended the career fair every year and appreciated the opportunity to see the variety of local options available to students after graduation. She is considering going to college to become a counselor, she said.
“It shows a lot of colleges and a lot of jobs you can have right out of high school. There’s a lot of opportunities,” Richeson said.
Her friend Kaitlyn Dyer, also a senior, said she was considering attending nursing school. Dyer said she appreciated how the representatives at the career fair presented opportunities that were both local and affordable.
