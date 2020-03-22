The disposal of outdated solar panels should produce little if any negative effects on the environment in the future because of research being done today, a leading Lightsource BP official said last week.
Lightsource BP’s CEO of the Americas Kevin Smith answered questions about the environment and other topics during an exclusive phone interview with The Paris News.
On Thursday, the international solar company announced the financial closure on Impact Solar, a $250 million solar farm located near Cunningham in southeastern Lamar County.
“We are looking at a panel life of 35 to 40 years, and at that time at least 80% will be recyclable,” Smith said. “I think there will be many more recyclables than there are today because of the research going on within the industry.”
However, a concern about lead, cadmium and other toxic chemicals in panels makes landfill sites an undesirable place for what’s left in panels. Articles in Forbes Magazine and the climate change blog wattsupwiththat.com in 2018 raised alarms about toxins leaking into the water supply from landfills.
“There is a lot of research going on about the best way to dispose of non-recyclable materials,” Smith said.
“With the level of solar going in right now around the world, the technology with regard to recycling will be much advanced by the time our panels need replacement.”
Smith also responded to a question about how much room there is on the Oncor transmission line extending south of Mount Pleasant to the multiplex. For the most part, the line was abandoned when the Monticello coal-fired generation plant closed in 2018.
Firms spend millions of dollars making sure a transmission line can handle a facility, Smith said.
“We worked with Oncor to evaluate how much capacity is available for this very large facility,” Smith said.
“In most cases, you have to make upgrades to the system, and we spent millions of dollars to make sure the line can handle this facility.”
Others in line to use the transmission line will have to do the same, Smith said. Currently, there are five other proposed solar farms waiting in the wings in Prairiland ISD.
“As others down the road want to put in a project, they will be calculating how much additional capacity and how much the upgrades will be to accommodate the facility,” Smith said. “If some of the proposed facilities drop out because of the inability to sell power or obtain financial backing, it might change the economics for the rest of the projects.”
Although smaller start-up companies come along, the vast majority of solar farm projects are advanced by the world’s leading energy producers, Smith said.
A smaller group, G.S.E. Twelve secured the land and tax incentives for Impact Solar with both Prairiland ISD and Lamar County.
“We came in early and bought the project,” Smith said.
Making sure energy can be sold from a particular farm is necessary for survival.
“Our partnership with BP (formerly British Petroleum) is pretty critical,” Smith said, explaining the large international energy firm is a partner with Lighthouse BP as well as the purchaser of all power produced by Impact Solar for resale in the marketplace.
Lighthouse BP is an international company dealing only with solar energy.
The firm has 500 employees with projects around the world in Europe, the Middle East, Brazeal, Australia and more.
Smith heads the development of farms in the United States and Latin America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.