HONEY GROVE — Property valuation growth here will fuel a $37,000 increase in revenue in the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20, city secretary Jaci Garner said.
With that increase in what was an otherwise stringent $2 million budget, passed by the Honey Grove City Council on Monday, Councilor Brian Owen said the city needs to be careful with its spending. The property tax rate for FY 2019-20 was set at 80 cents per $100 valuation, unchanged from the current fiscal year.
“I just want it to be known we’ve got to tighten our belts everywhere we can. We just can’t keep spending, spending, spending,” he said earlier that evening, referring to a grant application for new police department equipment for the next year.
“The revenue has been raised from the new property that’s been added to the town for this year,” Garner said. “Additional funds will be used for
city improvements.”
The new values were a result of growth in the area. Honey Grove is slated to add a development east of town, including a storage unit, a hotel, restaurants and a convenience store that will gradually be annexed into the town, Garner said. The town also had three or four new homes and cabins built in the past year, she said.
After the close of Smith Feed, Seed & Hardware, the town is also looking to this new development — and its Dollar General — to fill some gaps left by sales tax collections. Honey Grove’s collections in June fell 26.48% following the May closure, but Garner said she’s “thinking positive” for the future in light of the development.
