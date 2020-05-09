The Clarksville ISD board of trustees held its normally scheduled meeting on Thursday via Zoom call. At the meeting, scheduling for activities during the Head Start program has been moved around to optimize time for students and staff.
“The board wanted a more defined schedule and a schedule that added more academic time for our kids,” said Greg Lewis, the board vice president.
The board discussed using $1.1 million dollars set aside in the budget for construction and utility expenses to update a contract with Johnson Controls, their utility contractor.
The board approved a stipend of $2,500 to entice an English teacher to come to Clarksville.
“What I would love to bring an english stipend in to be consistent with what we offer for math and science, because we are obviously having trouble trying to hire an english teacher,” Lewis said.
