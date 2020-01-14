Paris City Council is exploring nuisance abatement options for several hotels after those locations maintained a high level of police service calls, in addition to reports of panhandling and loitering.
Police Chief Bob Hundley presented numbers that showed an increase in calls for service and arrests at two hotel locations since last year — an increase that has been consistent as the city discusses the issue. Business owner Deanna Nicholson first approached Hundley about creating a new city ordinance in May, and she emailed information about the work of the International Crime Free Association to council members. The ordinance, similar to one in Grand Prairie, would require inspections and action by all hotels in the city. Nicholson also urged for an ordinance to regulate pedestrians at a major intersection where several citizens said they’ve seen people loitering and littering.
“I don’t know about municipalities within the state, within the city, that’s why we’re here. However, that would be a great way of doing that,” Nicholson told the council. “Or
making it hard — just getting this type of situation out of the population. That’s the most important thing. Somehow, we’ve got to make it hard for criminals to either be at the intersection or be in the hotel.”
Instead of an ordinance, the police chief previously asked for a 90-day period to try traditional police work and an attempt to change a management practice in place at hotels with the highest criminal activity. Noting the highest criminal activity coincides with hotels that accept cash without both photo identification and a major credit card, Hundley said he would like to approach those owners to encourage a change in policy. Councilors gave Hundley 90 days to try community policing rather than council passing an city ordinance.
At the meeting Monday night, Hundley said the department spoke with hotel management, who were all fully willing to cooperate. The department will continue to monitor call numbers and carry out community policing while City Attorney Stephanie Harris researches potential nuisance abatement options, such as anti-loitering laws.
“I kinda think doing what we’re doing here, what Chief’s doing, is a good step in the right direction rather than one of these — that Grand Prairie ordinance is extremely overreaching, with very expensive inspections that are looking for physical problems with the facility,” Mayor Steve Clifford said. “It’s almost punitive, the amount of money they’re charging, and it may not even be constitutional. It’s hard to even know. I think that’s a way overreach to have that kind of an ordinance.”
Harris will present her legal findings at the next city council meeting. The decision came after extended discussion on city code, panhandling policies and the police department’s call load.
“It’s going to help y’all as much as it’s going to help (us),” Councillor Clayon Pilgrim said.
“Any time we have a nuisance abatement, the two areas that we’ve hit before — that we use that type of tactic on — you bet, calls disappear,” Hundley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.