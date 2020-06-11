Paris Community Theatre, having gone dark since the Covid-19 virus began its spread in the U.S., is reaching out to members and supporters to help ensure the curtain will rise again — when it is once again safe for both the actors and the audiences.
“PCT is a volunteer nonprofit organization that relies heavily on ticket sales to pay the bills and continue operating,” newly-elected PCT president Sarah Kaminar said. “Without help from the community, PCT will have difficulty meeting its financial obligations. PCT needs everyone to play the role of a lifetime and help us continue to provide entertainment to our community as the longest-running community theatre in Northeast Texas.
“We’re between a rock and hard place here,” she continued. “What reserves we had are about gone, and it takes $5,000 a month to operate PCT with bank notes,
utilities, insurance, salary and maintenance on two 100-year-old buildings, but we cannot reopen until it is safe for our members and for our audiences.”
In addition to a GoFundMe account that has already raised $2,235, PCT will host a series of posted performances on its Facebook page, beginning next week, featuring more than a dozen of the troup’s talented volunteer members presenting a varied selection of songs, from country to Broadway to opera and pop, some with live accompaniment.
Performers include Alaina Logee Downing, Terry Bull, Deja Godwin, Michelle Hobbs, Merrol Ray, Chris Parks, Molly Law, Maddi Jolly, Jim Hamaker, Dick Logee, Robyn Huizinga, Sarah Kaminar and Shannon Jones. Tony Boss and Tim Woods are to accompany the singers, with Parks on sound and music recordings. Local filmmaker Juan Espinoza is capturing the performances on video.
“The plan is not to post them all at once but gradually over the next two months, and we’d like to start posting the week of June 15,” said Amy Burrows, director of the virtual performances. “We have singers from Paris High, North Lamar High, Paris Junior College and from PCT and Paris Community Choir, some of the best voices available.”
Burrows said the venture has been a whole new way of doing theatre, “a real Covid thing,” with limited crew on hand for the rehearsals and the filmings.
“We have not all been together in one place for this,” she said. “We’ve staggered the schedule to keep as few people as possible in the building at one time.”
“If we do not open to the public until next spring, we will have lost the revenue from seven productions,” Burrows added. “But PCT still has a pressing financial need. It is terrifying to think we might have to close our doors for good.”
PCT has also scheduled a “garage sale” later this month of costumes and accessories from the theatre’s stores, and a musical revue at the Bywaters Parks peristyle on July 25 and 26. Just bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the show, “One Summer Night.” Concessions will be available.
Although donations are welcome and appreciated in order to help offset PCT’s ongoing operating costs, no fee will be required to attend the revue or to view the virtual performances online. All of the posts will remain active through the Facebook feed so supporters can enjoy the performances whenever they desire.
“Please ensure PCT will be here in 2021 for our 44th season,” Kaminar said. “Over the years, many in our community have graced the PCT stage, have built sets, sewn costumes, lent their voices, and filled the seats at the Plaza. No gift is too small.”
To donate to “Play Your Part for PCT,” or to view the posted performances, visit the Paris Community Theatre page on Facebook and follow the links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.