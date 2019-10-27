Preparations are being made to begin work on the planned Dollar General in Detroit, with construction expected to begin shortly thereafter.
Work is currently being done on getting the water and sewer taps set up for the incoming business, to be located at the intersection of 5th Street Southwest and Highway 82, city secretary Tami Nix said. Contractors are also in the process of bringing in enough dirt to fill any road damage that may occur during construction.
“They’re going to need to really beef up the road with extra concrete to handle all the trucks and the work, and that’s what they’re getting ready to do right now,” Nix said.
As work progresses, crews will close 5th Street Southwest in the coming weeks, Nix said.
“That road isn’t used too much, and it’s mainly people who live on San Diego Street who use it to cut through,” she said. “They’ll have to go to the next street down now, but I think most people are willing to give up a little bit of convenience for something that’ll really help the town in the long run.”
There isn’t an estimate on when construction of the building will start, Nix said, due to the frequent inclement weather, though she said they still hope to have the new business completed by March or April 2020.
When the store is open, Mayor Kenny Snodgrass said he expects it to be a significant boost to the city, as having stores like Dollar General in town increases the likelihood residents will stay and do other shopping.
He also said he hopes the business’ arrival will have a domino effect of bringing more businesses and more jobs to the city and will supplement the town’s sales tax revenue.
“It will be great for us as a local place to shop for everyday household items, and it’ll generate tax money to help us do some projects that we haven’t had the money to do before,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.