DETROIT — After months of work, efforts to improve the road and parking conditions at the Detroit city baseball field have recently been completed, city officials announced Tuesday.
The project, which the Greater Paris Development Foundation oversaw, was carried out by local contractor Steve Yoder and included improving drainage at the ball fields, leveling the ground, laying rock, adding a culvert and more, city secretary Tami Nix said.
“They went all out, placed more rock than we’d even anticipated, and it’s going to hold up and it’s going to be great,” Nix said. “We’re super excited and want to give credit where credit is due.”
The biggest benefit of the work is that now people can again drive to the back baseball field and park there, rather than having to walk to it, often through the mud, Nix said.
The work was done at no cost to the City of Detroit, which the secretary said was a big benefit.
“They had no less than four or five fully-belly dump trucks of the base rock and then five of the top rock,” Nix said. “We’re definitely thankful for that.”
“I couldn’t even say how much it would’ve cost (if we’d paid for the project).”
Looking to the future, Nix said there is more work the city would like to see done at the ballfields, including adding a concession stand, adding bathrooms and getting the scoreboard up and running. However, Nix said, there are not yet plans to begin other work.
“The goal is that we can get these ballparks to a point where we can host tournaments,” she said. “That would be huge for the city, not just financially but also would be something really nice for the people. But we’re so grateful for the work that’s already been done out here, too.”
