Construction of a long-awaited Paris Pump Track is expected to begin in May after Paris City Council approved a $451,692 contract with American Ramp Company at a Monday meeting.
The bicycle track is to be located in the Paris Sports Complex on one acre near Love Civic Center on South Collegiate Avenue and directly north of the sports pavilion.
The bid includes the design and construction of the 15,000 square-foot asphalt track and shade structures.
American Ramp Company is the parent company of Velosolutions, the company that has worked with Hayter Engineering of Paris on the track and accompanying landscape design.
“A contract for a 50/50 Texas Parks and Wildlife grant awarded the city in April was signed in December, and we are now prepared to proceed with a contract for construction,” City Engineer and Community Development Director Carla Easton said of a grant award of up to $680,000.
A motion by Linda Su Knox and a second by Mayor Pro Tempore Paula Portugal brought a unanimous vote for the $451,920 design and building contract.
Funds for the city match come in the amount of $100,000 from a 2017 bond election, $50,000 from the Visitors & Convention Council of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and the rest from bicycle enthusiasts, organizations and other individuals.
In answer to a question posed by Councilor Linda Portugal, Easton explained the proposed bicycle pump track would be used by local bicyclists, including children, as well as by competitors, hopefully at events that attract hundreds of people to Paris.
“I think we intended to build it so it would qualify for national competitions, a destination competition here in Lamar County,” Easton said. “So the goal is that it is grand enough that we can draw a real crowd; but it’s real close to our trail and would be available to families and kids.”
To a liability concern expressed by Mayor Steve Clifford, interim city manager Gene Anderson said there would be no more liability than at the current skate park.
“I doubt an accident might happen,” Clifford said with a chuckle.
To a question posed by Councilor Linda Su Knox about the bid process, Easton said the city went through Sourcewell, a nation-wide purchasing cooperative.
Sourcewell provides procurement oversight for a number of products and services used by governments, educational institutions and non-profits by soliciting the competitive bids and offering the lowest price for public projects.
The pump track idea began as part of a smaller project in the city’s updated park plan, which was approved in May 2018.
Interest in the facility grew quickly, as did funding for the project, with more than $190,000 in private money pledged, according to an April 1019 article from The Paris News.
