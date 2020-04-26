As unemployment continues to climb across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, American food banks have been feeling the strain. Thankfully, the Downtown Food Pantry in Paris isn’t having the same issues as elsewhere in the country.
The pantry has seen a sizeable increase in the number of both new clients and clients who had not used the pantry’s services in a long time, executive director Allan Hubbard said, but it’s been offset by a decrease in clients who recently received food stamps and their tax refund and, most recently, those who received their federal stimulus monies.
“We always see a decrease around tax refund season, and around the time of the month that people receive their food stamps,” he said. “Because a lot of the layoffs happened around the first of the month, it coincided with that and made it a lot more manageable. So while we’ve seen an increase because of the virus, we’ve seen it go down because of the stimulus and food stamps.”
Hubbard also said he’s spoken with a number of regular clients who have expressed that they don’t want to take food away from people who need it more.
“The people of Lamar County, when they have money they spend it,” Hubbard said. “They don’t want to take from people who need it more. We have enough for everyone, but the people here are very selfless.”
The virus has impacted the food pantry in other ways too, Hubbard said, such as a diminished variety in the foods offered.
“We were worried our variety would go down from the North Texas Food Bank and it has,” Hubbard said. “We’ve gone from having 10 to 15 pages of options to choose from to more like five to seven.”
Even though the food pantry has fewer options to choose from, Hubbard said they’ve made up for the decrease by providing more in other areas. For instance, the food pantry is now providing milk, which it previously didn’t do, and it is sending all customers home with two rolls of toilet paper.
“While we might have fewer options than before, overall people are going home with more than they previously were,” he said.
The pandemic has also altered how the food pantry has managed customers. Now, only a small number of people are allowed in the building at a time, while others wait outside. Hubbard said the pantry has been lucky to have good weather on shopping days.
