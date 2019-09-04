The REACH Rally — the primary fundraising event for the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society — is fast approaching, and there is still time for corporate sponsors and individuals to sign on to support the event.
The 14th annual REACH Rally is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the sports pavilion outside the Love Civic Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Businesses looking to sponsor the event, as well as individuals who want to register a team, can do so by calling the REACH Center at 903-783-1922.
Teams can register at no cost, Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society executive director Krissy Crites said. There are a range of sponsorship pricings available, ranging from $150 to $2,000.
Though there is no cost to register a team, Crites said participants will receive a T-shirt for every $25 they donate.
“We appreciate donations of any size, because every bit helps,” she said. “But teams don’t need to donate. The focus is on raising awareness and what we can do.”
There is no deadline for teams to register, and they can still sign up the day of the fundraiser. There also is no deadline for businesses that want to sponsor the event, though Crites said businesses need to sign up by Sept. 17 if they want their logos to be featured on printed materials.
To date, eight teams and 15 sponsors have signed up. Crites said the goal is to have 20 teams and 35 sponsors by the time the rally rolls around.
The team that raises the most money will be recognized at the event, she added.
The day will feature music, a silent auction, food provided by Paris Police Department, bounce houses and games for children, a one-mile walk and more. The people in the program will be recognized throughout the day as well.
The REACH Rally is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year, Crites said. The money raised through the REACH Rally will all go towards funding the various programs and services the center offers, such as the classes, the Buddy Baseball and new Buddy Basketball programs, awareness and outreach campaigns and more.
“We’re not just a regular daycare,” she said. “We provide lifelong learning for people with disabilities, we do awareness, resources for parents and a lot more. And this plays a big role in allowing us to continue serving the community.”
