Longtime travel writer Mary Walker Clark is well-known in the community for her love of travel and her ability to bring readers along through her writing. Her work, which includes a monthly column in The Paris News’s Living section, published on the third Sunday of the month, has been recognized as being among the best in travel journalism.
The North American Travel Journalists Association recently announced that Clark won Silver place in the 28th annual awards competition in the Lifestyles, Personality and Profiles category. The award-winning piece was “European Travel — Fifty Years Later,” and it ran in The Paris News on Sept. 15, 2019.
“I was particularly excited to have my essay, ‘Travel in Europe – 50 years later,’ recognized by the North American Travel Journalist Association. This is a very competitive contest, and I loved that the story of my mother organizing and executing a European trip for her family was so honored. She was ahead of her time,” Clark said.
The awards competition honors the best of the best in travel journalism, photography and destination marketing that cover all aspects of the travel industry, according to the association. Awards were made to publications, travel journalists and photographers, and top destination marketing associations.
This is not the first time the North American Travel Journalists Association has recognized Clark’s writing. She received a similar award several years ago, but this time the categories were different, she said. Rather than separating publications by size, prizes were awarded in overall categories. Winning entries from major publications included The New York Times, Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Hemispheres, Travel + Leisure, Air Canada enRoute and American Way.
“It has been a great honor to witness the growth and influence of the North American Travel Journalists Association Awards throughout the years,” said Helen Hernandez, the association’s CEO. “Prestigious and well-respected publications, travel journalists and influencers, submit their work to be judged by professionals. These submissions exemplify their ingenuity, creativity, and capacity, which provides a sense of pride to be a part of this transformative industry.”
Winners will be recognized at the annual North American Travel Journalists Association Conference and Marketplace in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 5-8.
For information about NATJA or a complete list of award winners and honorable mentions, visit www.natja.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.