A portion of an open records request by The Paris News to the Paris Economic Development Corp. related to the newspaper’s effort to report on underlying reasons for the Jan. 30 dismissal of former executive director Michael Paris is in the hands of the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
On Feb. 19, the newspaper requested an email sent to a business prospect forwarded to Chairman Timothy Hernandez from Paris. On March 2, City Attorney Stephanie Harris notified the newspaper she has sent that portion of the request to Texas Attorney General’s Office for a ruling on whether it falls outside required public information because the email relates to a business prospect, and, if released, would give advantage to a competitor.
However, a second part of the request was for the corporation’s credit card records and any records of payment by Paris, if any, to reimburse the economic development organization for certain charges made on the card. Those records are now in the hands of the newspaper.
At a Nov. 13 meeting, economic development directors voted to engage an outside individual to review the
process Paris used in disseminating information about incentives to industrial prospects. The questionable email may have contained information that prompted directors to request a review of Paris’ practices, according to anonymous information received by the newspaper. After Paris’s termination, Harris said the review was never completed and had nothing to do with the termination.
City officials have given no indication of reasons for termination. Instead, Hernandez gave a generalized statement.
“A decision was made by the board that it was in the best interest of PEDC and the City of Paris to move in a different direction,” he said.
Action by the board drew the support of both Paris Mayor Steve Clifford and Interim City Manager Gene Anderson. Anderson attended the meeting and later sent an email response at The Paris News’s request while Clifford spoke by phone.
“I fully support the PEDC board in their decision to terminate Mr. Paris,” Clifford said. “I know every member of the board made this decision in the best interest of the city of Paris. I respect that decision, and I look forward to working with the PEDC board as they and the City Council continue our work for economic development in Paris.”
Anderson recognized Paris’s accomplishments and expressed confidence in the work of the remaining economic development staff members
“The City of Paris wishes Michael Paris all the best as he moves on to new challenges,” Anderson said. “He can look back with pride on a number of economic accomplishments during his tenure at PEDC.”
Paris was hired into the role in December 2015 from Wichita Falls, where he served as vice president for business retention and expansion for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, a role he held since 2008. He has worked in business recruiting and retention for more than 20 years and also has experience in health care and higher education, The Paris News reported at the time of his hiring.
